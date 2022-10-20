Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Plough, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Green, Shustoke, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 17.
And Achar Indian, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Green, Hartshill Nuneaton, Warwickshire was given a score of four on September 14.