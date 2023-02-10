Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Bell Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 12 Birmingham Road, Coleshill, Birmingham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.

And Friendly Plaice, a takeaway at 160 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given a score of three on January 5.