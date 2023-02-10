Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
The Bell Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 12 Birmingham Road, Coleshill, Birmingham was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
And Friendly Plaice, a takeaway at 160 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given a score of three on January 5.