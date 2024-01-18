Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:01 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Dog and Doublet, a pub, bar or nightclub at Dog And Doublet Inn Dog Lane, Bodymoor Heath, Warwickshire was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.

And Baxterstorey at Fedex Parcel Distribution Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Express House Abeles Way, Holly Lane Industrial Estate, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given a score of four on December 13.