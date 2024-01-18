Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Dog and Doublet, a pub, bar or nightclub at Dog And Doublet Inn Dog Lane, Bodymoor Heath, Warwickshire was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 13.
And Baxterstorey at Fedex Parcel Distribution Centre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Express House Abeles Way, Holly Lane Industrial Estate, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given a score of four on December 13.