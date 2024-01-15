Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Kingsbury Village Cafe Ltd, at 12 Jubilee Court Pear Tree Avenue, Kingsbury, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.

And The munch box, at 38 Coleshill Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire was given a score of three on December 8.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.