Food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kingsbury Village Cafe Ltd, at 12 Jubilee Court Pear Tree Avenue, Kingsbury, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 4.
And The munch box, at 38 Coleshill Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire was given a score of three on December 8.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 105 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 79 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.