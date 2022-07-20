Four more deaths recorded in North Warwickshire

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Warwickshire.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 5:09 pm
A total of 205 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 20 (Wednesday) – up from 201 a week previously.
They were among 18,832 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.