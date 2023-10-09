Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fork 'Andles Coffee Shop at Little Hurst Bennetts Road North, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Eurest at Euro Car Parts at Euro Car Parts Tam2 Birch Coppice Business Park Danny Morson Way, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: Leanne kitchen at 57 Long Street, Atherstone; rated on October 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Spread Eagle at The Spread Eagle Inn High Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on October 4