Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Fork 'Andles Coffee Shop at Little Hurst Bennetts Road North, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on October 5

    • Rated 5: Eurest at Euro Car Parts at Euro Car Parts Tam2 Birch Coppice Business Park Danny Morson Way, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on October 4

    • Rated 5: Leanne kitchen at 57 Long Street, Atherstone; rated on October 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Spread Eagle at The Spread Eagle Inn High Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on October 4