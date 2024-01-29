Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Burger King (North) at Northbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Good Breakfast (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Starbucks (North) at Northbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Starbucks (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: The Play Hub at Unit 23a Carlyon Road Industrial Estate Fourways, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on January 15
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Burger King (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: KFC (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Subway (Northbound) at Northbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22
• Rated 5: Subway (Southbound) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22