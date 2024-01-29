Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine North Warwickshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King (North) at Northbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Good Breakfast (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Starbucks (North) at Northbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Starbucks (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Play Hub at Unit 23a Carlyon Road Industrial Estate Fourways, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on January 15

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Burger King (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: KFC (South) at Southbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: Subway (Northbound) at Northbound Welcome Break Motorway Services Smorrall Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on January 22