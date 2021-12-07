Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Compass Contract Services at Sainsburys at Sainsburys Ndc, Faraday Avenue, Hams Hall, Coleshillbirmingham; rated on November 24
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Watling Street, Grendon, Warwickshire; rated on November 22
• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at TNT Express House at Tnt Express Express House, Holly Lane, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on November 18
• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at TNT Parcel Distribution Centre at Tnt House, Abeles Way, Holly Lane Industrial Estate, Atherstone; rated on November 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Cottage Inn at Black Hall Lane, Fillongley, Coventry; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: The Red Lion Inn at Wall Hill Road, Corley, Coventry; rated on November 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Village Cantonese at 1a Station Buildingsbirmingham R, Water Orton, Birmingham; rated on December 1