Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven North Warwickshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Compass Contract Services at Sainsburys at Sainsburys Ndc, Faraday Avenue, Hams Hall, Coleshillbirmingham; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Watling Street, Grendon, Warwickshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at TNT Express House at Tnt Express Express House, Holly Lane, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Baxterstorey at TNT Parcel Distribution Centre at Tnt House, Abeles Way, Holly Lane Industrial Estate, Atherstone; rated on November 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Cottage Inn at Black Hall Lane, Fillongley, Coventry; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Red Lion Inn at Wall Hill Road, Corley, Coventry; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: