Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Bake 180 Coffee Shop at Units 4 To 5 The Courtyard Middleton Hall Craft Centre, Tamworth Road, Middleton, Warwickshire; rated on July 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at Ridge Lane, Oldbury Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on July 15
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pret (Tamworth Services) at M42 Motorway Services Area, Green Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on July 11