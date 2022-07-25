Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Warwickshire establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Bake 180 Coffee Shop at Units 4 To 5 The Courtyard Middleton Hall Craft Centre, Tamworth Road, Middleton, Warwickshire; rated on July 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at Ridge Lane, Oldbury Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on July 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: