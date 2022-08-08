Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Lea Marston Shooting Club Ltd at Blackgreaves Farm, Blackgreaves Lane, Lea Marston, Warwickshire; rated on August 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Fillongley Cricket Club at The Parks, Black Hall Lane, Fillongley, Coventry; rated on August 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: