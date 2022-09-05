Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Quicken Tree at The Quicken Tree Heart Of England Conference And Events Centre, Meriden Road, Fillongley, Warwickshire; rated on August 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Beehive Inn at Beehive Lane, Curdworth Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands; rated on September 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: O'Connors food 4 U at 19 Edward Road, Water Orton, Warwickshire; rated on August 25