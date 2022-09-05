Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:26 am

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Quicken Tree at The Quicken Tree Heart Of England Conference And Events Centre, Meriden Road, Fillongley, Warwickshire; rated on August 22

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Beehive Inn at Beehive Lane, Curdworth Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands; rated on September 1

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: O'Connors food 4 U at 19 Edward Road, Water Orton, Warwickshire; rated on August 25