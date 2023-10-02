Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Purley Chase Cafe at Unit 2 Purley Chase Estate Pipers Lane, Ansley, Warwickshire; rated on September 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Holly Bush at The Holly Bush Knowle Hill, Hurley, Warwickshire; rated on September 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: China chef at 5 Sycamore Corner Gun Hill, Arley, Warwickshire; rated on September 27