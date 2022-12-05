Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
5 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Ramadan, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Barclay House, Kingsbury Road, Curdworth, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 28.
And Pizza Blaze, a takeaway at Unit B Swan Court, Coventry Road, Kingsbury was also given a score of five on November 24.