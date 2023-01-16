Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Elior Uk, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Bmw Motoren Gmbh, Canton Lane, Hams Hall, Sutton Coldfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 5.
And Domino's Pizza, a takeaway at 14 Market Street, Polesworth was also given a score of five on January 10.