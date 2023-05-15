Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Red Lion Inn, at Wall Hill Road, Corley, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 4.

And Spartans Events, at Spartans Rufc, Coppice Lane, Middleton, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on February 28.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 101 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 64 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.