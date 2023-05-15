Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Red Lion Inn, at Wall Hill Road, Corley, Coventry was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 4.
And Spartans Events, at Spartans Rufc, Coppice Lane, Middleton, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on February 28.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 101 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 64 (63%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.