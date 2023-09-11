Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The gate, a pub, bar or nightclub at Gate Inn Gate Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 10.

And Lake View Tea Rooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hoar Park Farm Nuneaton Road, Ansley, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on August 25.