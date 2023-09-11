Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The gate, a pub, bar or nightclub at Gate Inn Gate Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 10.
And Lake View Tea Rooms, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hoar Park Farm Nuneaton Road, Ansley, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on August 25.