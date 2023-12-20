Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Cottage Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cottage Inn Black Hall Lane, Fillongley, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 11.
And The Village Cantonese, a takeaway at 1a Station Buildings Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on December 11.