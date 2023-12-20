Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:14 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Cottage Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Cottage Inn Black Hall Lane, Fillongley, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 11.

And The Village Cantonese, a takeaway at 1a Station Buildings Birmingham Road, Water Orton, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on December 11.