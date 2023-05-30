Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two North Warwickshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Anker Wood, at Dobbies Garden World, Nuneaton Road, Mancetter, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.
And Curdworth House Coffee Shop Ltd, at Curdworth House, Kingsbury Road, Curdworth, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on May 16.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 108 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 72 (67%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.