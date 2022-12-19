Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Four Shires Tearoom at 3 The Green, Seckington, Warwickshire; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 130b High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on December 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Griffin at Church Road, Shustoke, Warwickshire; rated on December 8
• Rated 5: Horse and Jockey at Tamworth Road, Corley, Coventry; rated on December 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: L'maiz at 3 Church Hill, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on December 8