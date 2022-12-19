Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: The Four Shires Tearoom at 3 The Green, Seckington, Warwickshire; rated on December 14

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 130b High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on December 8

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: The Griffin at Church Road, Shustoke, Warwickshire; rated on December 8

    • Rated 5: Horse and Jockey at Tamworth Road, Corley, Coventry; rated on December 7

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: L'maiz at 3 Church Hill, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on December 8