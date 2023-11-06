Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Gamecock Inn at Game Cock Inn Cockspur Street, Birchmoor, Warwickshire; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: The Legion at The Legion 9 Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn Ridge Lane, Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on October 26
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Polesworth Fish Bar at Polesworth Fish Bar 5 High Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on November 3