Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Gamecock Inn at Game Cock Inn Cockspur Street, Birchmoor, Warwickshire; rated on October 30

    • Rated 5: The Legion at The Legion 9 Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on October 26

    • Rated 5: White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn Ridge Lane, Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on October 26

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Polesworth Fish Bar at Polesworth Fish Bar 5 High Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on November 3