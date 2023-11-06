Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Gamecock Inn at Game Cock Inn Cockspur Street, Birchmoor, Warwickshire; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: The Legion at The Legion 9 Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: White Hart Inn at White Hart Inn Ridge Lane, Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on October 26

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: