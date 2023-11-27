Good news as food hygiene ratings given to nine North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: River & Roads Cafe at Unit 1 Alder Mill Business Park Sheepy Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire; rated on November 21
• Rated 5: Burger King at Tamworth Motorway Services Area Green Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on November 20
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Tamworth Motorway Services Area Green Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on November 20
• Rated 5: Compass Contract Services at Sainsburys at Sainsburys Distribution Centre Hams Hall National Distribution Park Faraday Avenue, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on November 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: El Cantina Cafe at El Cantina Cafe Gorsey Lane, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on November 16
• Rated 5: Oakridge Golf Club at Oakridge Golf Club Arley Lane, Ansley, Warwickshire; rated on November 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: North Warwickshire Recreational Centre at North Warwickshire Recreation Centre Tamworth Road, Polesworth, Warwickshire; rated on November 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Malt Shovel (Hartshill) Ltd at Malt Shovel Inn Grange Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire; rated on November 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs at Tamworth Motorway Services Area Green Lane, Dordon, Warwickshire; rated on November 20