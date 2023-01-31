Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Birch Coppice Sports and Social, at Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

And The Bulls Head, at Coleshill Road, Furnace End, Birmingham was also given a score of five on January 19.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.