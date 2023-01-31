Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Birch Coppice Sports and Social, at Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And The Bulls Head, at Coleshill Road, Furnace End, Birmingham was also given a score of five on January 19.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 97 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.