Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The White Horse, at 127 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.

And The Samuel Barlow, at Alvecote Marina, Robeys Lane, Alvecote Tamworth, Staffordshire was also given a score of five on June 2.