Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

The White Horse, at 127 Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 5.

And The Samuel Barlow, at Alvecote Marina, Robeys Lane, Alvecote Tamworth, Staffordshire was also given a score of five on June 2.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.