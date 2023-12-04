Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Starbucks, at Centurion Service Station Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.
And Partridges, at 67 - 69 High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on November 16.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 80 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.