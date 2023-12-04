Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two North Warwickshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Starbucks, at Centurion Service Station Watling Street, Dordon, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 24.

And Partridges, at 67 - 69 High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on November 16.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 80 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.