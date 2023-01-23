Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Cliffords at 20 Bridge Street, Polesworth Tamworth, Staffordshire; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Swan Inn at Station Road, Whitacre Heath, Warwickshire; rated on January 12
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Ansley Fish Bar at 68 Birmingham Road, Ansley Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on January 20