Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Cliffords at 20 Bridge Street, Polesworth Tamworth, Staffordshire; rated on January 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Swan Inn at Station Road, Whitacre Heath, Warwickshire; rated on January 12

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Ansley Fish Bar at 68 Birmingham Road, Ansley Nuneaton, Warwickshire; rated on January 20