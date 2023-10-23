Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Laurel's Eatery at Laurel Gardens Church Walk, Mancetter, Warwickshire; rated on October 18
• Rated 5: Ash End House Children's Farm at Ash End House Childrens Farm Middleton Lane, Middleton, Warwickshire; rated on October 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bull and Butcher at Bull And Butcher Common Lane, Corley, Warwickshire; rated on October 18