Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Warwickshire establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Hartshill Community Cafe at Hartshill Community Centre Church Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Compass Catering at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground Bodymoor Heath at Aston Villa Training Ground Bodymoor Heath Lane, Bodymoor Heath, Middleton, Warwickshire; rated on October 19
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Sixty fish at 99 High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on October 19