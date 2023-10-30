Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Hartshill Community Cafe at Hartshill Community Centre Church Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire; rated on October 24

    • Rated 5: Compass Catering at Bodymoor Heath Training Ground Bodymoor Heath at Aston Villa Training Ground Bodymoor Heath Lane, Bodymoor Heath, Middleton, Warwickshire; rated on October 19

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Sixty fish at 99 High Street, Coleshill, Warwickshire; rated on October 19