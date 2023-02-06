Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Old Saltleians Rugby & Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coleshill Road, Water Orton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 3.
And The Play Hub, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 23a Carlyon Road Industrial Estate, Fourways, Atherstone, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on January 27.