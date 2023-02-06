Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Old Saltleians Rugby & Football Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coleshill Road, Water Orton was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 3.

And The Play Hub, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 23a Carlyon Road Industrial Estate, Fourways, Atherstone, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on January 27.