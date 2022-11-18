Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two North Warwickshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of North Warwickshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
41 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Suelaine's Tearoom and Restaurant, at Unit 8 Jacksons Of Old Arley Springhill Business Park, Colliers Way, Arley, Warwickshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 16.

And Middleton Hall Trust, at Middleton Hall, Tamworth Road, Middleton, Warwickshire was also given a score of five on November 10.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 106 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 72 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.