GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Coventry and Warwickshire

The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Coventry and Warwickshire?

We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

1. Lapworth Surgery

Of the 108 people who responded to the GP survey, all of them described their overall experience of Lapworth Surgery as "good" or "very good".

Some 90.6% said the practice was very good, while 9.4% said it was good. No one said the service was poor or very poor.

2. St Wulfstan Surgery

Coming in second was St Wulfstan Surgery, where 85.1% of 125 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 14% described it as good.

It meant the practice was rated at least good by 99.1% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Coventry and Warwickshire.

3. Budbrooke Medical Centre

Budbrooke Medical Centre came in third with a score of 97.5%.

Some 77.7% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 19.8% believed it was just good.

Meanwhile, 2.6% described the service as poor or very poor.

4. Allesley Park Medical Centre

Coming in just outside the top three was Allesley Park Medical Centre, which 97.1% of 119 patients rated as good or very good.

The practice was rated very good by 65% of patients, and good by 32.2%.

However, no patients said the service was very poor, but 1.9% said it was poor.

5. The Arrow Surgery

Rounding out the top five GP practices in Coventry and Warwickshire was the Arrow Surgery.

Of the 120 patients who responded to the GP survey, 95.7% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.

This included 70.9% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.

6. Dunchurch Surgery

With 94.5% of 128 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Dunchurch Surgery ranked sixth in Coventry and Warwickshire.

At the other end of the scale, no one said their overall experience was poor or very poor.

7. Wolston Surgery

At seventh place in the rankings was Wolston Surgery.

Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 92.2% of the 130 respondents to the GP survey.

Of those, 74.4% rated it as very good.

8. Vale Of Red Horse

Vale Of Red Horse lands at eighth in Coventry and Warwickshire.

This is thanks to 91.4% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.

Of them, 66.4% said the service was very good, while 25% described it as good.

9. Clarendon Lodge Medical Centre

Coming it at ninth in the rankings is Clarendon Lodge Medical Centre.

Some 91.2% of the 111 patients who responded to the GP survey graded its service as good or very good.

At the other end of the scale, no one said their experience at the practice was very poor.

10. Meon Medical Centre

Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Coventry and Warwickshire is Meon Medical Centre, which was graded good or very good by 90.6% of patients who responded to the GP survey.