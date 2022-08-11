No more deaths recorded in North Warwickshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Warwickshire.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 10:21 am

A total of 208 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 19,239 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.

    A total of 162,550 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 10 (Wednesday) – up from 161,560 last week.