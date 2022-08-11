No more deaths recorded in North Warwickshire

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Warwickshire.

A total of 208 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 10 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 19,239 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.