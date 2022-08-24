No more deaths recorded in North Warwickshire
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Warwickshire.
A total of 208 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 24 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 19,459 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.
A total of 164,168 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 24 (Wednesday) – up from 163,445 last week.