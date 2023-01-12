No more deaths recorded in North Warwickshire
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North Warwickshire.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A total of 222 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 21,023 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North Warwickshire.
A total of 178,133 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 12 (Thursday) – up from 177,037 last week.