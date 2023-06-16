Register
North Warwickshire establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coventry Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire was given the maximum score after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.