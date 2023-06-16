North Warwickshire establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:52 BST
The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coventry Road, Coleshill, Warwickshire was given the maximum score after assessment on June 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.