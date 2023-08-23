North Warwickshire establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The gate, a pub, bar or nightclub at Gate Inn Gate Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire was given the maximum score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 66 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.