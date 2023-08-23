Register
North Warwickshire establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The gate, a pub, bar or nightclub at Gate Inn Gate Lane, Nether Whitacre, Warwickshire was given the maximum score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 66 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.