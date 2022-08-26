North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Maxstoke Park Golf Club Ltd, a pub, bar or nightclub at Castle Lane, Maxstoke Coleshill, Birmingham was given the score after assessment on July 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 98 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.