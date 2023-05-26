North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Dog Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Dog Lane, Nether Whitacre, Birmingham was given the score after assessment on April 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 101 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 63 (62%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.