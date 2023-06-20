North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
The Office at Warton, a pub, bar or nightclub at Church Road, Warton, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on May 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.