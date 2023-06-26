North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
The Royal Oak, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coventry Road, Kingsbury Tamworth, Staffordshire was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.