North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Wine Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 5 - 7 Church Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.