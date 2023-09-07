North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating

Register
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
The Wine Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 5 - 7 Church Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.