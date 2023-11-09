Register
North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at 53 Bridge Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 69 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.