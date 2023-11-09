North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Red Lion, a pub, bar or nightclub at 53 Bridge Street, Polesworth, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 69 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.