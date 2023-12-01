Register
North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Dec 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Market Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 21 Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.