North Warwickshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Market Tavern, a pub, bar or nightclub at 21 Market Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.