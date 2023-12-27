North Warwickshire establishment given new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

Register
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:23 GMT
Atherstone Town F.C., a pub, bar or nightclub at Football Stadium Sheepy Road, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the minimum score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.