North Warwickshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
The Anchor Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Mancetter Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.