North Warwickshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Anchor Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Mancetter Road, Hartshill, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.