North Warwickshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Manor House, a pub, bar or nightclub at Coventry Road, Fillongley, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on May 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 102 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 65 (64%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.