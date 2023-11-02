North Warwickshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Black Horse, a pub, bar or nightclub at Black Horse Inn Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 100 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 70 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.