North Warwickshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Anchor Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 118 Hurley Common, Hurley, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.