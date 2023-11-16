Register
North Warwickshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating

A North Warwickshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 16th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Anchor Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 118 Hurley Common, Hurley, Warwickshire was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North Warwickshire's 99 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 68 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.