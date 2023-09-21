North Warwickshire house prices dropped in July

House prices dropped by 1.2% in North Warwickshire in July, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 1% over the last year.

The average North Warwickshire house price in July was £255,192, Land Registry figures show – a 1.2% decrease on June.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across West Midlands, where prices increased 0.2%, and North Warwickshire was lower than the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North Warwickshire rose by £2,400 – putting the area 24th among West Midlands’s 30 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Malvern Hills, where property prices increased on average by 7.1%, to £340,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Staffordshire Moorlands lost 2.4% of their value, giving an average price of £223,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in North Warwickshire spent an average of £215,000 on their property – £1,000 more than a year ago, and £40,700 more than in July 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £286,100 on average in July – 33.1% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of flats saw the biggest fall in property prices in North Warwickshire in July – they dropped 1.6% in price, to £145,487 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 0.8%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 1.1% monthly; up 2.8% annually; £399,961 average

down 1.1% monthly; up 2.8% annually; £399,961 average Semi-detached: down 1.3% monthly; up 0.6% annually; £245,969 average

down 1.3% monthly; up 0.6% annually; £245,969 average Terraced: down 1.1% monthly; down 0.3% annually; £196,486 average

How do property prices in North Warwickshire compare?

Buyers paid 1.5% more than the average price in West Midlands (£251,000) in July for a property in North Warwickshire. Across West Midlands, property prices are lower than those across the UK, where the average cost is £290,000.

The most expensive properties in West Midlands were in Stratford-on-Avon – £385,000 on average, and 1.5 times the price as in North Warwickshire. Stratford-on-Avon properties cost 2.7 times the price as homes in Stoke (£144,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in July

North Warwickshire: £255,192

West Midlands:£251,313

UK: £289,824

Annual growth to July

North Warwickshire: +1%

West Midlands: +0.4%

UK: +0.6%

Highest and lowest annual growth in West Midlands