North Warwickshire restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Restaurant (Dobbies Garden Centre), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Dobbies Garden Centre, Nuneaton Road, Mancetter, Warwickshire was given the maximum score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 107 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 73 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.