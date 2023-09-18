North Warwickshire restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
A North Warwickshire restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Elior UK @ Maersk Tamworth, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Core 4 Core 42 Business Park Meridian Drive, Dordon, Warwickshire was given the maximum score after assessment on September 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North Warwickshire's 104 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 71 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.